Premier Cup Cricket: Nepal secures second win

Kathmandu: Nepal defeated Bhutan by six wickets in a match held today under the ACC Women Premier Cup Cricket-2024, securing its second consecutive win in the tournament. In the match held at Malaysia's Bayuemas Oval cricket stadium, Nepal met the 66-run target posted by Bhutan in 11.5 overs at the loss of two wickets. Sita Ranamagar was not out with 32 runs and Rubina Chhetri contributed 17 to the team. Kabita Kunwar scored five, and Indu Barma added one before being dismissed. Bhutan's bowlers Anju Gurung and Anjuli Ghalley each took one wicket. Earlier, Bhutan, having lost the toss, was invited to bat first and posted a total of 65 runs in 20 overs, losing four wickets. Ngawang Choden top-scored for Bhutan with 25 runs, followed by Captain Dichen Wangmo with 17 and Chingi Jangmo with 16. In their first match, Nepal defeated Hong Kong by eight wickets, securing four points with the second consecutive win. Kabita, Sita, Kabita Joshi, and Barma each took one wicket for Nepal. The next challenge for Nepal is against the Maldives on February 13 in the last group match. Source: National News Agency Nepal