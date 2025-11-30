Contact Us
President Expresses Grief Over Devastation in Sri Lanka


Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has expressed grief over the loss of lives and property in the recent flood occurred in Sri Lanka. Taking to a social networking site, X, on Sunday, President Paudel expressed deep grief over the devastation. “I express my sympathy towards Sri Lankan government and people at this hour of grief and calamity. Nepal stands by Sri Lanka at this hour of crises,” he mentioned.



According to National News Agency Nepal, nearly 200 persons lost lives and several went missing in the flood caused by a powerful cyclone in the island nation, Sri Lanka.

