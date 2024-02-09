President-Lhosar greetings

Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has extended his best wishes to all brothers and sisters at home and abroad for their happiness, peace and prosperity on the occasion of Sonam Lhosar festival of Tamang community. In a message delivered today, President Paudel expressed his confidence that the festivals like Sonam Lhosar would help enhance good will, tolerance and fraternity among all the people in the Nepali society enriched with diversities in terms of castes, languages and cultures, thereby further consolidating the broader national unity. The Sonam Lhosar is celebrated as the New Year of Tamang community. The community people offer prayers to their ancestors, nature and impart the message of Buddha as well as exchange mutual happiness among their kiths and kin. Source: National News Agency RSS