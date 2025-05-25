President Paudel Appoints Non-Residential Ambassadors to Europe



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has expanded the diplomatic roles of two of Nepal’s current ambassadors by appointing them as non-residential ambassadors to several European countries. Ms. Sewa Lamsal, who is Nepal’s residential ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, has been appointed as the non-residential ambassador to Luxembourg. Additionally, Dr. Shail Rupakheti, Nepal’s residential ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, has been appointed as the non-residential ambassador to the Holy See.





According to National News Agency Nepal, these appointments were made by President Paudel based on recommendations from the Council of Ministers, adhering to Article 282 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal. The Office of the President confirmed these strategic diplomatic expansions, which are aimed at strengthening Nepal’s international relationships and presence in these regions.





Furthermore, President Paudel has also appointed Ambassador Rupakheti as the non-residential ambassador to the Republic of Poland, Hungary, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. These additional responsibilities underscore the importance Nepal places on fostering diplomatic ties with key European countries, enhancing bilateral cooperation, and pursuing mutual interests on various fronts.

