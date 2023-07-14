Key Issues, politics

President Ramchandra Paudel has sent a message of condolences to Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' who is mourning the death of his spouse, Sita Dahal.

Secretary at the office of the President and office-bearers at the President's Secretariat on the behalf of President Paudel today reached the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar and handed over the message of condolences to him.

In the condolence message, the President stated that the untimely demise of wife of Prime Minister Dahal, and woman leader, Sita Dahal, on Wednesday at the age of 69, has saddened him.

The role of Sita Dahal in different movements waged for transformation of society including establishment of federal democratic republic was significant, reads the message.

Wishing for eternal peace of the departed soul, President Paudel extended condolences to the Prime Minister, bereaved family members and well-wishers on this hour of grief.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal