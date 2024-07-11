President, PM pay respect to ex-speaker Humayun on 23rd death anniversary

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have conveyed their heartfelt respect to the Bangladeshi career diplomat and former speaker of the parliament Humayun Rasheed Choudhury on his 23rd death anniversary to be observed tomorrow.

On the eve of the day, both the President and the Prime Minister today issued separate messages rendering their deep respect towards him.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin in his message said: “On the 23rd death anniversary of late Former Jatiya Sangsad Speaker and noted diplomat Humayun Rasheed Choudhury, I pay my deep respect to the memory of him.”

The head of the state said Humayun had immense respect for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

While he was the ambassador to Germany, Bangabandhu and most of his family members were martyred on 15 August, 1975, he said, adding that upon hearing the news of the brutal murder of Father of the Nation and his family, he risked his life to keep the two daughters of Bangabandhu– Sheikh Hasina and

Sheikh Rehana – safe at his residence in West Germany.

He was the first Bengali to preside over the 41st session of the United Nation (UN) General Assembly in 1986, the president said, adding that he later successfully served as the speaker of the great national assembly from 1996-2001.

Shahabuddin hoped that Humayun’s contribution to the development of the country, including diplomacy, politics, education and culture, will be followed by the next generation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said:” Humayun Rasheed Choudhury is a shining star in the history of our great independence.”

At the risk of his life, he responded to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and made mental preparations for a diplomatic war on behalf of the Bengalis in March of 1971, the Premier said.

After the 71’s war broke out, he left the side of Pakistan while working at the Pakistani embassy in New Delhi, she said, adding that during the time, Humayun played a leading role in saving the li

ves of Bengalis working in the embassy.

She said Humayun strongly called for the independence of Bangladesh and the release of imprisoned leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through foreign media.

After the victory of the war and under the direction of Bangabandhu, Humayun started his diplomatic activities to get the recognition of the newly independent Bangladesh, she said, adding that 34 countries recognized Bangladesh in a short time for his prudent efficiency at workplace.

After long 21 years when Awami League (AL) formed the government in 1996, Humayun was elected Member of Parliament from Sylhet-1 constituency, Sheikh Hasina said.

Then, Humayun was given the responsibility of Speaker, she said, adding that he always strived to make the National Parliament dynamic, digital and accountable.

The Premier said his contribution to modernizing and reforming the traditional practices of the National Parliament will be remembered forever.

In 2018, late Humayan was posthumously awarded the ‘Independenc

e Award (Swadhinata Padak)’ for his outstanding contribution to the Great War of Liberation, she added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha