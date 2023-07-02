Trading

A total of 93 tons of green chilli has already been imported following the government’s permission of importing 36,830 tons to curb steep price hike of the essential kitchen item.

“After giving permission, 93 tons of imported green chilli have already come in the country . . . more chilli will be reaching tonight,” said a press release of the agricultural ministry today.

After the Eid-ul-Azha, the import of green chilli has resumed till 5 pm today, around 55 tons of green chilli have come in the country.

Moreover, over 1.38 lakh tons of onion have already come in the country against the government’s permission to import 9.18 lakh tons.

Following the government initiatives, the price of green chilli has started to come down at different markets across the country.

In the span of a day, the price of green chilli at Mahasthan Hat in Bogura, a wholesale market for vegetables, has halved to Taka 250.

Minadul Islam, a green chilli trader at Mahasthan Hat, said that due to supply shortage, one kg of green chilli was sold at the wholesale level for Taka 500.

“The supply of green chilli has been increased suddenly from this morning. At the beginning of the day, one kg of green chilli was sold at Taka 360. Due to increasing the supply of green chilli, the price has dropped. Around 11 o'clock the price came down to Taka 300 per kg. In the afternoon, the price declined more, , green chilli was being sold at the rate of Taka 250 per kg,” he added.

On the other hand, Hedayedul Islam, a resident of Ghoratala village under Sirajganj Sadar Upazila, a green chilli trader, came to Karamja Chaturhat in Santhia Upazila of Pabna today morning to buy chilli.

In the morning, he bought about 10 kg of green chilli at the rate of Tk 500 per kg. But after 10am, the price of chilli in that market started to drop.

Around 1pm, he bought another 25 kg of green chilli from the same market at the rate of Tk 280 to Tk 300 per kg.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha