Prime Minister Oli to seek vote of confidence on Sunday



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is to seek a vote of confidence of the federal parliament on coming July 21.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister has communicated today to the federal parliament secretariat to put the proposal on the agenda of the House of Representatives meeting for coming Sunday.

The Prime Minister is seeking a vote of confidence from the lower house in accordance with Article 76 (4) of the Constitution to do so within 30 days from the date of his appointment to the post of the head of government in accordance with Article 76 (2).

With support from the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML chairperson Oli was appointed as the Prime Minister according to Article 76 (2) of the Constitution by President Ramchandra Paudel last Sunday.

