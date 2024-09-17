Priority should be given to try brutal murders: Chief Prosecutor

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Md Tajul Islam today said that brutal and sensational cases would be brought to the tribunal on priority basis for trial after proper investigation.

The Chief Prosecutor said this while talking to journalists at his tribunal office. Prosecutors of the tribunal Gazi Monowar Hossain Tanim, BM Sultan Mahmud and Abdullah Al-Mamun were present .

Adequate efforts should be given to bring the much-talked and sensational cases including Abu Sayeed killing in Rangpur, burning to ashes after killing in Ashulia and brutal murders in city’s Uttara and Jatrabari would be brought to the tribunal, he said adding that everything would be depended on the speedy reconstitution of the tribunal.

The trial process of the ICT has been halted due to lack of judges in the tribunal though the activities of the investigation and prosecution teams are on progress, Tajul Islam said.

The last Chairman of the ICT Justice Abu Ahmed Jomadar went on retirement on July 13 last, a

nother member of the tribunal has returned to the High Court division of the Supreme Court so there is no Judge in the tribunal, he said expressing that adequate judges would be appointed in the tribunal soon.

Advocate Tajul Islam has been appointed as Chief Prosecutor on September 7 with the status of the Attorney General of the Supreme Court along with four other prosecutors. Among the rest four prosecutors-Md Mizanul Islam was given the status of Additional Attorney General, Gazi Monowar Hussain Tanim and BM Sultan Mahmud were given the status of Deputy Attorney General and Abdullah Al Noman was made equivalent to Assistant Attorney General.

The appointments will be effective till further order as per the section 7 of the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act-1973.

Over 800 people were killed by law enforcers and Awami League cadres during the 36-day long Anti-discrimination Student Movement across the country, the Chief Prosecutor said adding that many people have already crippled and several thousand pe

ople are fighting for life in hospitals.

The ICT, its investigation and prosecution teams were constituted on March 25 in 2010 by recently ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the trial of the crimes against humanity committed during the War of Liberation in 1971.

The tribunal awarded judgments over 50 cases despite skimpy scandal, abduction of prosecution witnesses and deprivation of justices. The death penalty of a top ranking leader of Jamaat and a standing committee member of BNP were given by the appeal court defying the judgment of the ICT. The tribunal will now try the mass killing of student -people uprising in July-August.

‘We are fully committed to ensure the international standard and transparency, the Chief Prosecutor added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha