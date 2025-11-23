Process of Political Parties Submitting Applications for Election Purposes Continues



Kathmandu: Political parties are actively submitting their applications to the Election Commission in preparation for the House of Representatives elections scheduled for March 5 and the National Assembly elections set for January 25.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the application submission process, which commenced on November 17, will run until November 26, as per the timeline approved by the Commission. To date, 44 parties have submitted their applications for the House of Representatives elections, while nine parties have done so for the National Assembly elections, as reported by Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai.





He also mentioned that a preliminary draft of the election code of conduct, intended for implementation during the elections, has been prepared and uploaded to the Commission’s website for public suggestions, with feedback invited until today.





The Commission plans to issue the code of conduct on January 15 and 16, 2026, following the collection of suggestions from various stakeholders. It said that procurement processes and other preparations are in progress to manage the materials necessary for the elections.

