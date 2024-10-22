Provinces need constitutionally guaranteed rights



Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province Kamal Bahadur Shah has said that much could not be done by the province government in the education sector for lack of constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Inaugurating an event organized by Nepal Teachers’ Association in Dhangadhi today, Chief Minister Shah argued that the province government was facing troubles in addressing the teachers’ issues due to lack of those constitutionally guaranteed rights.

“It is stated that higher education shall be under the scope of the province government. But there is no foundation, structure and university to exercise this right,” Shah said.

The Chief Minister was of the view that problems were created as many institutional rights were not handed over to the provinces despite the country has advanced in the stage of implementation of federalism.

Shah stressed that constitutionally guaranteed rights should be handed over to the provinces immediately to strengthen federalism and gain public trust and confidence.

Source: National N

ews Agency Nepal