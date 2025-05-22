Public Hope Towards Maoist Increasing: Chairman Dahal



Baglung: CPN (Maoist Centre) chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has stated that the people have developed new hopes in the Maoist Centre. Addressing a mass gathering held in Burtibang, Baglung, during the Mid-Hill Highway Awareness Campaign launched by his party, he emphasized that the party is moving forward with renewed momentum. Chairman Dahal expressed confidence that this campaign, which involves listening to the grievances and suggestions of ordinary citizens, will create a new political environment in the country.





According to National News Agency Nepal, former Prime Minister Dahal emphasized the need to strengthen national unity in the coming days and create an environment focused on resolving the problems faced by farmers, laborers, and oppressed groups.





He expressed confidence that the Mid-Hill Highway has brought positive changes to the lives of millions of people living in the regions. Chairman Dahal stated, “Nepal has yet to develop a tradition of clean and healthy politics. From now on, all political parties must sincerely focus on serving the people’s interests. We have seen that the Mid-Hill Public Awareness Campaign initiated by the party has raised the hopes of the public in the Maoist Centre.”





“This journey is meant to gather suggestions from ordinary citizens and strengthen the party.” Noting the recent rise in corruption in the country, he mentioned that his party has been actively warning against it, Dahal said.

