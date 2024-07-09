Quader thanks quota protesters for not agitating today

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today extended thanks to the quota protesters for not giving any programme today, saying the quota agitators have appointed lawyers in the case over quota system in government service.

‘I would like to extend my thanks to the protesters for not giving any programmes today,’ he said while addressing a joint meeting of Awami League Dhaka city, north, south units and its subordinate bodies at AL central office in city’s Bangabandhu Avenue.

Quader said the university teachers’ movement over pension scheme and students’ agitation over quota system in government service are being strictly monitored.

‘We are deeply monitoring the situation of the teachers’ movement and agitation over quota system. Those will be solved on time,’ he said.

He said, ‘We heard that the quota protesters have appointed lawyers and they will attend the court on time. It is their logical decision. I want to extend my thanks to the students.’

r said the government had abolished all quotas in public service in 2018. But the High Court reinstated the system responding to an appeal of the children of seven valiant Freedom Fighters.

Obaidul Quader regretted that some political issues have been added to the movement against the quota system. BNP had extended its support to the movement and they are actively taking part in the agitation, he added.

Replying to a query on the university teachers’ movements, Quader said, ‘Did we tell that we will sit with them formally? We are not dishonoring them. We are monitoring their movement. We hope that it will be solved on time.’

He said the month of mourning is coming and there are month-long programme from 1st August.

The AL general secretary urged all to observe the month with due respect and solemnity.

Replying to another query over releasing Begum Khaleda Zia, Quader said the issue is legal not political. BNP didn’t fight the cases legally. She was not present before the court for a long time, he added.

e said BNP has failed legally. They didn’t wage any movement or hold even a rally in the city demanding the release of Begum Zia, he said.

AL Presidium Members Kamrul Islam and Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Joint General Secretaries Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nashim and Dipu Moni, Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain and Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed and Deputy Office Secretary Sayeem Khan, among others, were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha