Rabi Lamichhane Shifted to Nakkhu Jail from Rupandehi



Kathmandu: The Department of Prison Management has moved the President of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rabi Lamichhane, from Rupandehi prison to Nakkhu prison in Lalitpur. Rabi is incarcerated on charges related to embezzlement of cooperative organizations’ funds.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Department’s Information Officer Sanesh Prasad Joshi reported that Rabi was transported to Kathmandu by an aircraft from Bhairahawa Airport. The decision to transfer Rabi to Nakkhu prison was made on Friday following his application, and the Rupandehi prison was notified of the decision the same night.





For security reasons, Rabi was flown to Kathmandu and subsequently taken to the Nakkhu jail in a police van. His transfer drew crowds of supporters and RSP cadres to both the Nakkhu jail area and the Tribhuvan International Airport as he was relocated to the capital city.

