Entertainment, Fashion

People of Rampur in Palpa district have collectively conducted a puja (worship ritual) dedicated to Indra, the god of rain, following a long spell of drought. As per the age-old belief, the puja means to please the god of rain, said the locals.

A long spell of drought has had its toll, affecting normal life of people and drying up crops. After carrying out a puja at Akala Kalika Durga Temple at Gaitar of Rampur Municipality-6, the local people reached the riverbanks of Parewaghat river and offered a prayer wishing for rain while splashing the water each other, said Krishna Prasad Aryal, chairperson of the Akala Kalika temple management committee.

Over 300 local people participated in the procession to the riverbanks amid the playing of Panchebaja (traditional Nepali folk music instrument). In the past, Rudri puja and the worship of Indra god would take place to get rain, and as a result rain would take place, said a local Loknath Khanal, 84.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal