Ratha Yatra festival ends with pulling ropes of Ulto Ratha

Ratha Yatra, the chariot festival of Sri Jagannath Dev which is one of the major festivals of the Hindu community, ended today with the celebration of Ulto Ratha Yatra (reverse journey).

Marking Ulto Ratha Yatra, different rituals were held at temples across the country, according to reports reaching here this afternoon.

The day’s programmes began in the morning with rendering of Harisangkirtan and holding of Agnihotra Joggo seeking world peace and people’s welfare.

Recitation of verses from Srimat Bhagabat Geeta, distribution of Moha Prosad, discussions, rendition of padaboli kirtan and arati, cultural function, staging of religious drama and screening of religious films were organized at different temples across the country.

Earlier on July 7, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) chalked out a nine-day programme in Dhaka to celebrate the Ratha Yatra.

Under the arrangement of ISKCON, a colorful procession with chariots was brought out from Dhakeshwari National Temple this aftern

oon. Prior to this, a discussion was held there with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder as its chief guest.

A huge number of devotees pulled the ropes of the chariots with deities of Jagannath (Vishnu avatar), Balaram, or Balabhadra (his brother), Subhadra (his sister) and Sudarshana Chakra (his weapon) from Dhakeshwari Temple in the city’s Lalbagh area.

After parading different city streets including Palasi crossing, Central Shaheed Minar, High Court crossing, Bangabazar, Gulistan, Dainik Bangla, Motijheel Shapla Chattar, Ittefaq intersection and Tikatuli, the devotees rounded up the Ratha Yatra on the premises of the ISKCON temple at Swamibagh.

Besides, the Ulto Ratha Yatra was also celebrated at Ramseeta Mandir and Jagannath Jeo Mandir at Tantibazar in old city and other places across the country. Special security measures were taken marking the festival to avert any untoward incidents.

Ratha Yatra is a journey in a chariot with deities of Jagannath (Vishnu avatar), Balaram, or Balabhadra (his broth

er), Subhadra (his sister) and Sudarshana Chakra (his weapon) on a ratha, a wooden deula-shaped chariot accompanied by people in colorful procession.

It attracts over a million Hindu devotees who join the procession each year in the Indian subcontinent including Bangladesh for long. The Ratha Yatra of Puri is considered the oldest and largest Hindu chariot festival celebrated annually, on the bright half of the lunar month of Aashar (June-July).

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha