education, Science & Technology

A reception was accorded to 26 students for obtaining GPA-5 in H.S.C. examination in Debiganj upazila in the district here today.

Bish Kuri, a social organization, arranged the programme marking its third founding anniversary.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Golam Ferdous addressed the function as the chief guest while Debiganj municipality Mayor Md Abu Bakkar Siddik Abu spoke as the special guest.

President of the organization Imran Ali presided over the function and vice-president Md Mostakim conducted it.

Later, crests were distributed among the students.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha