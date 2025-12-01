Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Reconstruction Fund Receives Rs 15 Million Boost from Nepal Life Insurance


Kathmandu: Nepal Life Insurance Company Limited has provided support amounting to Rs 15 million to the Physical Infrastructures Reconstruction Fund established by the government. The fund was set up to aid the reconstruction of physical infrastructures damaged during the Gen Z protests that occurred on September 8 and 9.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the contribution was officially handed over to Finance Minister Rameshwor Prasad Khanal by the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Company, Govinda Lal Sanghai, along with Director Kamalesh Kumar Agrawal and Chief Executive Officer Prabin Raman Parajuli. This contribution is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts aimed at reconstruction, economic revival, and relief purposes.



The Finance Ministry reported that with this contribution, a total of Rs 118.2 million has been deposited into the fund so far.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.