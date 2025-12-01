Reconstruction Fund Receives Rs 15 Million Boost from Nepal Life Insurance



Kathmandu: Nepal Life Insurance Company Limited has provided support amounting to Rs 15 million to the Physical Infrastructures Reconstruction Fund established by the government. The fund was set up to aid the reconstruction of physical infrastructures damaged during the Gen Z protests that occurred on September 8 and 9.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the contribution was officially handed over to Finance Minister Rameshwor Prasad Khanal by the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Company, Govinda Lal Sanghai, along with Director Kamalesh Kumar Agrawal and Chief Executive Officer Prabin Raman Parajuli. This contribution is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts aimed at reconstruction, economic revival, and relief purposes.





The Finance Ministry reported that with this contribution, a total of Rs 118.2 million has been deposited into the fund so far.

