General

Relief support has been provided to the families displaced due to landslides after heavy rains in Madi Rural Municipality of Kaski district. Their houses were damaged in the natural disaster.

In Ward No. 6 and Ward No. 2 of, two houses were completely damaged and others were at risk. The rural municipality and district administration office authorities visited the affected families on Saturday and provided relief in cash.

Based on the damage incurred, the rural municipality has distributed Rs 250,00 and the district administration distributed Rs 100,000 as relief to the survivor family.

Landslides triggered by heavy rains on the July 4 destroyed six houses and sheds of five families at Bhedikharka Chowk. The families whose house was completely damaged by the landslide have now taken shelter in relatives' and community homes.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal