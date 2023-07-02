Trading

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$ 2,199.01 million remittances during the month of June in the fiscal 2022-23 (FY23) which is the highest in the last 35 months.

As per Bangladesh Bank available data, Bangladesh has received a total of $ 21,610.66 million remittance in FY23, which is 2.75 percent higher than the previous fiscal where the country received $ 21,031.68 million.

Of the total remittance of FY23, state-owned banks brought in $3,399.19 million.

The central bank data further shows that 43 private sector banks have brought in the most remittances.

In FY23, private sector banks have brought in remittances of $ 17,612.05 million. Around nine foreign banks received remittances of $77.18 million.

