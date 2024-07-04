Report on MP Anar kidnap, murder on August 8

A Dhaka court today fixed August 8 as the next day for submitting the investigation report in Jhenaidah -4 constituency member of parliament Anwarul Azim Anar abduction and murder case.

As the DB Police couldn’t submit the report today, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque fixed the date afresh.

Anwarul, a three-time MP and also president of Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League, went to India on May 12 on a personal visit to receive treatment. He went missing on May 13 after going out of his place of residence in Kolkata’s Borah Nagar area.

According to the Kolkata police sources, Anwarul was taken to a flat in New Town in Kolkata, where he is believed to be strangled to death and his body was cut into pieces and dumped at different areas by the killers. Traces of his body or body parts are yet to be found.

Victim’s daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin filed the case on May 22 with capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha