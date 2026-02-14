Revolving Fund Established to Honor Late Film Journalist Sitaula



Kathmandu: The Film Journalists Association of Nepal has announced the creation of a revolving fund valued at Rs 1 million in memory of its Immediate Past President, Dinesh Sitaula, on the 13th day following his passing.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Association revealed the institution of this fund during a recent memorial assembly. Association President Samir Balami stated that a special annual event will be held on February 1 each year to honor the late Sitaula. The revolving fund aims to provide the ‘Dinesh Sitaula Film Journalist Memorial Award’ during the Association’s yearly celebration.





During the memorial event, Dinesh DC, Chairperson of the Film Development Board, highlighted Sitaula’s significant contributions to Nepal’s film industry and journalism. He encouraged support for the fund and announced a Rs 51,000 contribution from the Board.





Mohan Niraula, President of the Nepal Film Artists Association, also paid tribute to Sitaula, describing him as a person with a positive outlook, and pledged a personal contribution of Rs 10,000 to the fund.





Attendees, including representatives from various organizations and individuals linked to the Nepali film industry, paid their respects to Sitaula, who passed away on February 1 in his 40s. Contributors to the fund included former President of the Association, Bidur Giri, and senior film journalists Dhruba Lamsal and Jayan Subba Manandhar, among others.

