Rizwana Advocates for Fishing Cats to Safeguard Environment



Dhaka: Environment, Forest, Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan emphasized the conservation of fishing cats as a crucial step toward environmental protection during a discussion and award ceremony organized by the Forest Department to mark World Fishing Cat Day. She stressed that the issue extends beyond animal rights, highlighting the broader ecological implications of preserving this species.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Rizwana addressed the importance of each species in nature and the responsibility to ensure their survival. She condemned the killing of fishing cats due to their predation on fowls, warning that this trend could lead to extinction. She called for increased public awareness and urged media engagement to emphasize the ecological significance of fishing cats.





The environment adviser noted that Deputy Commissioners are actively conducting awareness campaigns for fishing cat conservation. She advocated for the involvement of law enforcement agencies and wildlife conservationists to enhance the effectiveness of these campaigns. Furthermore, she encouraged DCs to foster wildlife conservation awareness in educational institutions.





Rizwana emphasized the need to protect all endangered species from cruelty and to hold offenders accountable. She identified social awareness as a key element in promoting a culture of responsibility toward nature, alongside legal measures. She also highlighted the potential of effective afforestation plans to address environmental challenges.





The event featured speeches from Environment Secretary Dr. Farhina Ahmed, wildlife expert Dr. Mohammad Ali Reza Khan, Chairman of the Nature and Life Foundation Mukit Majumder Babu, and Dhaka University zoology teacher Md Fazle Rabbi. Chief Forest Conservator Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury chaired the meeting. Professor Dr. M Monirul H Khan of Jahangirnagar University presented the keynote paper. The occasion also included an award ceremony for a poster design competition and a documentary screening aimed at raising awareness about fishing cat conservation.

