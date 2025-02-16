Rizwana Seeks International Support for Bangladesh River Restoration



Dhaka: Water Resources Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today sought international support in the restoration of the country’s rivers. She urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other international partners to assist Bangladesh in setting a successful example of river restoration. Rizwana emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to revitalize the rivers.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Rizwana spoke as the chief guest at a Knowledge Sharing Seminar on “River Restoration: Lessons for Bangladesh,” held at Pani Bhaban. She expressed optimism about transforming polluted rivers like the Buriganga into sources of fresh water. Rizwana, also an environment adviser, noted that other countries have demonstrated effective methods for addressing such challenges.





She observed chromium contamination caused by tanneries as an additional challenge for the Buriganga River and stressed immediate action rather than more policies, plans, or strategies, which Bangladesh already has, to address water issues. Rizwana called for ADB’s support in developing a concrete action plan using existing documents and institutions like the National River Commission, the River Research Institute, and the Institute of Water Modelling, which possess technical expertise but remain underutilized.





She mentioned that the Delta Plan and the Water Policy of 1999 would serve as crucial frameworks for future river restoration efforts. The Water Resources Planning Organisation has already developed an action plan for restoring valley rivers. Additionally, GPS mapping conducted by the newly appointed Administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation has identified pollution sources for four major rivers, with the final list of polluters expected by March.





The water resources adviser said the Director General of the Department of Environment has been instructed to issue letters to all polluters. The government is committed to supporting businesses in implementing proper pollution control measures. The government also has a comprehensive list of encroachers for the four major rivers and acknowledges the need to address plastic pollution in rivers. Rizwana shared that special equipment is required to remove plastic waste from riverbeds, a task beyond the capability of conventional dredgers.





She urged relevant agencies to form a working committee to coordinate river restoration efforts, led by the Ministry of Water Resources and involving other key ministries and experts. Rizwana also highlighted the potential for annual flooding to serve as a natural cleaning mechanism for rivers. She expressed hope that with the necessary resources and time, significant progress could be made in restoring rivers like the Surma within five to ten years.





The advisor emphasized the importance of involving river-dependent communities in the action plan and engaging development partners like ADB. She called for a continuous, institutionally owned river restoration process rather than a project-based approach. Rizwana announced the formation of a task force to initiate action on at least one river, aiming to create a pollution-free and encroachment-free river as a model for future efforts.





Environment Secretary Dr. Farhina Ahmed presided over the seminar. Administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation Mohammad Azaz; Hoe Yun Jeong, Country Director, Bangladesh Residence Mission, ADB; and Nazmul Ahsan, Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, spoke as special guests. Dr. Md Kamruzzaman, Director General, Department of Environment; Yaozhou Zhou, Principal Water Resources Specialist; Yasmin Siddiqi, Director, SG-AFNR, ADB; Au Shion Yee, Principal Water Resources Specialist; and others shared experiences on the occasion.

