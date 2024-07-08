Road accident kills 2 cattle traders in Naogaon

Two cattle traders were killed and five others

injured when their human hauler turned turtle and fell into a roadside ditch

in Sangsail Bridge area under Niamatpur upazila in Naogaon district this

noon.

Police said the deceased were identified as Sharif Uddin, 62, of Damkura

village, and Shamim Reja, 28, of Bangapara village of the upazila.

Al Mahmud, officer-in-charge (OC) of Niamatpur Police Station, said they were

heading towards the Chhatra Cattle Market to purchase cattle on boarding the

human hauler.

On the way, Sharif and Shamim fell prey to a road accident when their vehicle

fell into a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering

around 2.30 pm, leaving both of them dead on the spot.

Police recovered the bodies and sent those to the Upazila Health Complex

morgue, the OC added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha