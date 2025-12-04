RSP Calls for Candidacy Under Proportional System



Kathmandu: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has called on leaders to participate in the selection of candidates under the proportional category of the election to the House of Representatives scheduled for March 5, 2026. Issuing a notice on Thursday, the party has formally started the candidate selection process under the proportional system for the HoR election, said RSP Spokesperson Manish Jha.





According to National News Agency Nepal, any qualified and interested party member can file an application online through the mobile app of the party from December 8 to 11. The party has asked members to visit its website to study the candidate selection framework and for detailed application instructions.

