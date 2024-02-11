RSS subscribers suggest RSS to improve its services

Kathmandu: The subscribers of the National News Agency (RSS) services have suggested the agency to refine its services. Taking part in a discussion held at RSS central office today on the theme 'RSS from the perspective of consumers', they said that the news products of RSS is becoming effective and emphasized on the need to improve it further. They suggested that RSS should pay more attention to informal news, investigative stories, give priority to news analysis, book, movies, drama reviews and other news on national, international and contemporary issues. On the occasion, Editor of nepalnews.com, Raju Silwal, said that the importance of RSS news service is increasing every day and urged to focus on quality rather than quantity of news. Editor-in-Chief of Nepali Headlines, Upendra Pokharel, said that the relevance of RSS services is increasing and called for priority to investigative news and articles. Editor of technologykhabar.com Anujraj Dhungel and editor of Nepalpatra.com, Gopal Bhandari, suggest ed that news related to science and information technology should be given its due place by RSS. Netra Prasad Neupane of City Post daily, Milan Dahal of Farakdhar.com, Bishnu Kumar Karki of Gothalo.com, Dilmaya Tamang of Muglanikhabar, Baburam Acharya of Samunnat Nepal, Tara Subedi of Sandhyakalin daily suggested to give priority to investigative news stories and articles. On the occasion, Executive Chairperson of RSS, Dharmendra Jha, said that the service users' suggestions have been taken positively and pledged to further refine RSS services and make them more effective. "Considering the practical suggestions of the users, RSS will make its news services more robust and effective,' he said. RSS Chair Jha also shared that RSS has started to diversify its new services through opinion articles and news service in mother tongue and added that the service will be made more effective in the future. "We have started a new 'segment' of disseminating opinion articles, which has been received with a good respon se. We have also given priority to informal and investigative news stories, which we will improve further in the future ", he said. Source: National News Agency Nepal