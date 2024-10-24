RU to hold admission tests in 5 divisional cities this year

The first-year undergraduate admission tests for 2024-25 session at Rajshahi University (RU) will be held in five divisional cities for the first time this year.

The decision was taken at the RU academic council’s meeting held on Tuesday evening, which was chaired by vice-chancellor Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib.

“We have taken the decision with the main thrust of averting the sufferings and anxieties of the students, guardians and others concerned,” said RU Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Main Uddin here today.

He said the first year honours admission tests will be held at Dhaka University, Khulna University, Chattogram University, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur and the hosts Rajshahi University.

Prof Main Uddin added that the admission-seekers can avail the scope of appearing in their test in the nearest centre this year.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha