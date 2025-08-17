Ruling Coalition Delivering as Per Agreement: DPM Paudel



Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Bishnu Prasad Paudel asserted that the current coalition government was performing in accordance with the agreement forged between the two political parties. At a press meet organized by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists, Palpa chapter, DPM Paudel stated that the partnership between the two biggest political parties was ongoing on the basis of shared policies and common programs. He also confirmed that the current coalition between CPN (UML) and Nepali Congress would continue until the next general election in 2084 BS.





According to National News Agency Nepal, DPM Paudel emphasized that the incumbent government was ensuring political stability, dismissing rumors about its potential collapse as baseless. He criticized fringe parties entering mainstream politics, warning that parties causing instability do not have a promising future.





After participating in the Bhagawati Jatra, a local festival, DPM Paudel underscored the importance of preserving cultures and traditions. He revealed that the government has allocated budget for the reconstruction of the Bhagawati Temple.





Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey also spoke during the program, highlighting the government’s commitment to preserving archaeological heritages and developing religious and touristic areas. Recognizing Palpa’s potential, he encouraged the local public to contribute to its prosperity.

