Russia ensures successful completion of Rooppur nuclear project

Moscow has assured Dhaka of continued cooperation to ensure the successful completion of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project.

The assurance was made when Russian ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md. Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry here today.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary thanked the ambassador for Russian ongoing support in the implementation of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the current state of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the Russian Federation and committed to further strengthening ties in the coming days.

They discussed on the issues of mutual interest including energy security, food security, trade and investment, cooperation in the multilateral forum.

Bilateral cooperation in the area of ICT, education and culture were discussed at the meeting.

The foreign secretary also thanked Moscow for increasing the number of scholarships awarded to Bangladeshi

students pursuing higher education in Russia and encouraged further efforts to enhance people-to-people exchanges.

The ambassador congratulated the foreign secretary on his assumption of office and reiterated Russian government support for the Interim Government of Bangladesh.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha