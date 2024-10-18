nepalnewsgazette

SAFF Women’s Championship: Sri Lanka beats Maldives


Kathmandu: Sri Lanka has made a winning start in the SAFF Women’s Championship-2024 today, defeating the Maldives.

Sri Lanka edged Maldives, one goal to nil, in the first match of the Group B played at the Dashrath Stadium at Tripureshwar.

Emisha Anuradhini scored for Sri Lanka in the 18th minute of play and this proved to be the winning goal of the match. With this win, Sri Lanka has earned three points.

Nepal will meet Bhutan in another Group B match this evening.

Source: National News Agency RSS

