SAFF women’s football: Nepal, Bhutan play goalless draw



Kathmandu: Nepal and Bhutan have played goalless draw under the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship underway in the capital.

In the match played at the Dasharath Stadium in Tripureshwor, Kathmandu on Friday, Nepal and Bhutan played a goalless draw and shared one point each.

For the first time in the history of SAFF Championship, Nepal has been held to a goalless draw by Bhutan. Although Nepal controlled the ball for most of the time, they could not score a goal.

Also today, Sri Lanka defeated Maldives 1-0 in the first match of Group ‘B’. With this, Sri Lanka is at the top of Group ‘B’ with three points. Nepal and Bhutan are in second place with one point each.

