Sajeeb Wazed Joy’s birth anniversary today



The 53rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu’s grandson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy is today.

Joy, son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and eminent nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah, played the pivotal role in setting the country’s crucial course being the beacon of ‘Digital Bangladesh’.

A graduate in computer engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington in the United States, Joy was born in 1971, coinciding with the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation.

His father Dr MA Wazed Miah was an internationally reputed nuclear scientist.

In August 1975, his maternal grandparents, including Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, uncles and aunts were assassinated by a group of disgruntled army men in Bangladesh.

During the time, he and his mother, father and aunt survived as they were abroad.

The family was barred by the military regime from entering the country until 1981. After returning to Bangladesh in 1981, his mother assumed t

he presidency of the Awami League and spearheaded the campaign for the restoration of democracy.

Sajeeb Wazed attended boarding school in India, including St. Joseph’s College in Nainital and Kodaikanal International School in Palani Hills, Tamil Nadu, according to Wikipedia.

He studied computer science at the University of Bangalore. Then, transferred to The University of Texas at Arlington in the United States where he graduated with a BSc in computer engineering.

Subsequently, Sajeeb Wazed attended the Kennedy School of Government in Harvard University where he completed his Masters in Public Administration.

During the black chapter of caretaker government, when his mother Awami League President Sheikh Hasina was arrested on non-existent charges which was subsequently found to be unsubstantiated, Sajeeb Wazed took charge of bringing the world’s attention not only to the plight of his mother Sheikh Hasina but also the restoration of democracy in his motherland by launching several campaigns in the Unite

d States and Europe.

His efforts brought fruition, and the military-backed extra constitutional government was compelled to release Sheikh Hasina from prison, following which she has led four consecutive governments having won the national elections in 2008, 2014, 2018 and 2024.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha