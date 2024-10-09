Sakhawat calls for Denis investment in jute, textiles

Textiles and Jute Ministry Adviser Brigadier
General (Rtd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain today called upon the Denis companies to
invest in Bangladesh’s jute and textiles.
“I am calling upon the Denis companies to invest in Bangladesh’s jute and
textiles industries,” he said while Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh
Christian Brix Moller paid a courtesy call on his at the latter’s ministry
office here.
He also said that demand of jute and jute products is being increased in the
European countries due to their environment friendly use and Bangladesh has
enough skilled manpower in jute and textiles, said a press release.
Mentioning that the government has created an environment conducive for
investment in Bangladesh, he said, “Each of the investment of the investors
there would be safe and harassment free. So, invest in Bangladesh without any
hesitation as there is no scope to harass any investors.”
He added: “The present government is an investment friendly government and
has created a huge potential f
or local and foreign investments.”
Sakhawat, also Shipping Ministry Adviser, welcomed Denmark’s desire to invest
in Bangladesh’s in port infrastructure and ship building industries as the
country has vast experience in these sectors.
The Denis Ambassador also expressed to invest in building a container
terminal at Laldiar Char in of Patenga, Chattogram, the release said.
Describing Denmark as one of the major development partners of Bangladesh,
“Bilateral relations between the countries are excellent and Denmark has been
playing important role in the development of the people affected by the
climate change and the coastal belts.”
During the meeting, both of them expressed satisfaction over the existing
bilateral relations between the countries and hoped to consolidate the
relationship further in the days to come.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha