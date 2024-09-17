Salahuddin urges BNP activists to continue movement until elected govt formed

BNP Standing Committee member Salauddin Ahmed today urged leaders and activists of the party to continue movement until an elected political government is formed.

He made the call while addressing BNP’s divisional rally organised to mark the International Democracy Day at city’s Almas cinema intersection this afternoon as the chief guest.

The BNP leader said BNP under the leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia introduced caretaker government system in Bangladesh in 1996. But Sheikh Hasina introduced a new dictatorship and fascist rule in Bangladesh by abolishing the system.

The people of Bangladesh regained their freedom through the endless struggle, sacrifice of blood and life, he said.

The procession led by Salahuddin Ahmed started from city’s Almas crossing and concluded at historic Laldigi area after parading different city streets including Kazi Deuri, Love Lane, Jubilee Road, New Market and Kotwali area.

The BNP standing Committee member said the first martyr of the July-August movement is Abu Syeed from

Rangpur and the second one is Wasim from Pekua in Chakaria Upazila under Coxsbazar district. In this connection, he said Chattogram has always led all democratic movement in the country.

‘At least 2700 leaders and workers of BNP faced tortures, extra-judicial killings during the long struggle. We have achieved a new independence and democracy in Bangladesh in exchange of bloods and lives of many,’ he added.

He called upon all leaders and workers of BNP to continue the movement to face the national and international conspiracies. ‘We will continue this movement on the streets until a political government is established through a free and fair polls,’ he added.

He said at total of 422 martyrs out of 875 in this mass revolution is BNP leaders and workers and among them, 113 are Chhatra Dal leaders and activists.

Chaired by City BNP convenor Earshadullah, Member Secretary of the unit Nazimur Rahman conducted the event.

BNP Vice Chairman Giash Uddin Quader Chowdhury, BNP Chairperson’s Advisor Abul Khair Bhuiy

an, Zainal Abedin Faruk, Golam Akbar Khondkar, BNP Central Committee Organizing Secretary Mahbuber Rahman Shamim, former organizing secretary Dr. Shahadat Hossain, among others, addressed the function as special guests.

Thousands of BNP leaders and activists led by its respective 11 district Presidents and Secretaries joined the rally.

On the occasion of the International Democracy Day, leaders and workers of BNP have been gathering from 11 district of Chattogram divisions. They were seen chanting slogans in the name of the founder of BNP, Martyred President Ziaur Rahman, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Stadium, Kazirdewari and its surrounding areas were abuzz with slogans criticizing the dictatorial, fascist Sheikh Hasina. Vehicular movements were limited in and around Stadium area.

After the fall of the autocratic Sheikh Hasina’s government, a joyous environment was seen in everyone after being able to join the rally without any obstacles.

Source: Bangla

desh Sangbad Sangstha