SC Orders Madhes Chief Minister to Secure Vote of Confidence Within 24 Hours



Kathmandu: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday issued a mandamus order in the name of Chief Minister of Madhes Province, Saroj Kumar Yadav, to take the vote of confidence within 24 hours as per the Constitution of Nepal. A division bench of Justices Hari Prasad Phuyal and Nityananda Pandey made the mandamus order.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the SC has ordered Chief Minister Yadav to take the vote of confidence by tabling the confidence motion in the Madhes Province Assembly as per Article 168 (4) of the Constitution of Nepal. The SC has also stated that the new government should be formed as per Article 168 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal if Chief Minister Yadav fails to obtain the confidence motion.





A writ petition was lodged at the SC arguing that Yadav, the Parliamentary Party Leader of CPN (UML) Province Assembly, was unconstitutionally appointed the Chief Minister on November 10.

