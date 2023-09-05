education, Science & Technology

Kathmandu, Sept 5: Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Ashok Kumar Rai, has said that the bill related to school education would be tabled in the Federal Parliament before foreign visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

Minister Rai informed this to the team of Nepal Teachers' Federation that had reached the office of the Education Ministry at Singha Durbar today to draw the attention of the government to bring the bill soon addressing their demands.

A team led by Chairperson of the Federation, Kamala Tuladhar, drew the attention of Minister Rai in this regard, said Chairperson of Nepal School Staffs Council, Ganga Ram Tiwari. Although, the cabinet had passed the bill one month ago, it is at the cabinet again for reconsideration due to protest of stakeholders.

A taskforce under leadership of Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Purna Bahdur Khadka, has been formed to address the issues of stakeholders to be incorporated in the bill.

Prime Minister Dahal is leaving for the US in the second week of September to participate in the 78th UNGA.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal