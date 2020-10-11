General

A person has died in a road accident that took place on the Pokhara-Baglung road section last night. Tara BK,26, a resident of Dhampus in Machapuchre rural municipality-7, Kaski died in the incident.

The accident took place when the scooter (Ga 12 Pa 5313) was hit by a jeep (Ga 1 Ja 5896) in front of the Baglung bus park in Pokhara sub-metropolis-2, according to DSP at the District Police Office Subas Hamal.

The jeep driver Sudip BK,21, a resident of Arughat rural municipality-9, Gorkha has been taken into police custody for necessary action.

Source: National News Agency Nepal