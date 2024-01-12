Scottish MP, Eurasian EC, SAARC & Italy-Bangladesh Friendship and Cooperation Association greet Sheikh Hasina for being reelected PM

Member of Scottish Parliament, Eurasian Economic Commission, SAARC, and Italy-Bangladesh Friendship and Cooperation Association have congratulated Sheikh Hasina for her re-appointment as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. In separate greeting letters sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, all of them expressed their cheerfulness to work with her in the days ahead. Foysol Choudhury, Member of the Scottish Parliament for Lothian Region, and Shadow Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, wrote to Sheikh Hasina, "I would like to congratulate you and the Awami League for securing your fourth consecutive term and winning a fifth election as Prime Minister of Bangladesh". "May I also commend the Bangladeshi Government for ensuring the election process was free and fair," he said. Foysol Choudhury added, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again for finding the time to meet with myself and colleagues from the Cross-Party Group on Bangladesh at the Scottish Parliament last N ovember, which made it a highly successful first Cross-Party Group visit to Dhaka". He went on: "I very much hope, I and the Cross-Party Group Members of the Scottish Parliament will have the opportunity of meeting Your Excellency again". "I once again congratulate you on winning the elections and wish you very successful new term," he ended. Eurasian Economic Commission Chairman Mikhail Myasnikovich congratulated Sheikh Hasina for her re-election as Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He wrote, "Your convincing victory in the elections is clear evidence of the ancient support of the people of the Republic, which you have pursued as part of the course of socio-economic development of the country". He hoped for further deep interaction between the Government of Bangladesh and the Eurasian Economic Commission, including in the Memorandum of cooperation signed in 2019. Mikhail Myasnikovich wished Sheikh Hasina's good health, well-being and success in Governmental activities. South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has congratulated Sheikh Hasina for her re-appointment as Prime Minister of Bangladesh. In a greeting message, SAARC Secretary General Md. Golam Sarwar wrote, "I have the honour to warmly congratulate Your Excellency on your great victory in the 12th National Election and your re-appointment as the Prime Minister of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh". He said, "Your re-appointment to the high office for the fifth time is amply demonstrative of the trust and confidence reposed in your dynamic and visionary leadership by the people of Bangladesh". As a founding member of SAARC, as envisioned by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Secretary General said, Bangladesh has been constructively contributing towards strengthening regional cooperation since its inception in December 1985. The three historic SAARC Summits hosted by Bangladesh have greatly enriched the process of regional cooperation in attaining the Charter objectives of SAARC. Moreover, the SAARC Agricultu re Centre and the South Asian Regional Standards Organization hosted by Bangladesh have been significantly contributing to regional collaboration in their respective fields. Md. Golam Sarwar said, "I am confident of receiving continued guidance and support from Your Excellency and the Government of Bangladesh for further strengthening SAARC in attaining its Charter objectives". "I look forward to paying respects to Your Excellency during my Introductory Visit to Bangladesh in the near future to benefit from your wisdom and vision in further strengthening SAARC for the common good of our peoples in the region," he ended. In another letter, Italy-Bangladesh Friendship and Cooperation Association has congratulated Sheikh Hasina for becoming Prime Minister of Bangladesh for fifth term. President Marco Lacarra, Vice-President Mario Morgoni and Director Eng. Domenico Palmieri of Italy-Bangladesh Friendship and Cooperation Association congratulate Sheikh Hasina for winning your fifth term as Prime Minister of Ba ngladesh. "We will continue to work for the improvement of relationship between Italy and Bangladesh," they said, adding, "We wish you and your country all the best and a bright future." Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha