Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, has said a security system operates within the chain of command. "The security agencies can't be mobilised by weakening the chain of command. Now chain of command has been visibly strengthened."

In a meeting of the National Concern and Coordination Committee, the National Assembly today, the Home Minister said security issues are not just the concern of citizens, they are also concerns about the relevance and sustainability of political changes.

He said the police have presented the case related to the fake Bhutanese refugee scam to the court for prosecution after conducting an independent and impartial investigation. He made it clear that investigation has followed the established procedures without any deviations.

The DPM and Home Minister assured that no innocent person would be falsely accused, and at the same time, those found guilty in the case would not be spared from prosecution.

As he said, commenting on the matters concerning the country's foreign policies and national security policies guided by partisan interests instead of displaying and promoting the national unity on the issues was not appropriate. The Home Minister stressed that none should engage in any activities capable of hampering the national sovereignty, national interests and security.

He informed the meeting that efforts were underway to increase the number of the Armed Police Force along the borders and the government was equally committed to maintaining its cordial friendly relations with neighbours on the basis ‘equi-proximity’.

"Enhancement of peace, security and national unity are the priorities of the government," the Home Minister said.

Noting that the government was determined to maintain cordial relations based on mutual interest with neighbouring countries through an independent foreign policy, DPM and Home Minister Shrestha said the government is committed to carry out its works keeping the national interest and unity at the centre.

"The government is committed and determined to carry out its functions, keeping the national interest and unity at the centre. We appeal to all to implement it in practice as well. Attention should be paid more towards this," he said.

Stating it was not the government's intention to dissolve the District Election Office, the DPM and Home Minister said, "These offices have not been annulled and they will not be. There will be a separate Election Office in the districts."

He said looking at the civil servants from party lens is in itself detrimental and made it clear that the government employees would not be treated in any kind of discriminatory way based on political inclination.

Responding to a question from the members, the Home Minister Shrestha said, "The government will not move towards authoritarian direction. It remains steadfast in favour of democracy. It moves forward by correcting the shortcomings."

He stated that although the government is determined to provide citizenship certificate to those who are in pain and facing difficulties for not having it, the court decision has to be followed in this connection and the government wanted the court to conduct the hearing on this topic at the earliest.

Before this, the members had demanded the government's opinion regarding the lack of infrastructures at the police outposts at the border areas, the change in the responsibilities of the government officials with the change of government, the common man hard hit by inflation and many youths facing hardships for not having the citizenship certificate.

They had queried the Home Minister regarding what steps the government is taking and the extent of success it is getting in addressing the day-to-day problems of the people, the anomalies and malfeasance seen in the government sector, corruption control and promotion of good governance.

