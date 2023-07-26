business, Trading

A veteran journalist and trade union leader and former Chief News Editor of National News Agency- Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) M Shahjahan Miah died of old-age complications at his city's Rampura residence tonight, family sources said.

He was 82.

Miah, a valiant freedom fighter and former President of undivided Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and former Secretary General of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), also served as Minister (Press) at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.

He left behind his wife, one daughter, two sons and a large number of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

The family sources said they are yet to decide his burial place and funeral details.

Miah, who hailed from Munshiganj district, was recently treated for various ailments at a hospital in the city.

BSS board of directors Chairman Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique and Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad and BSS journalists, officers and employees mourn his death and expressed deep condolence to the bereaved family.

They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha