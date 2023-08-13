General

Seven Nepali children, who had gone missing from various districts of the country, have been rescued from different places of India.

KIN India, an organisation working against human trafficking since six years, has facilitated in rescuing the trafficked children and bringing them back home to Nepal. The children between the ages of 13 to 16 years were lured and trafficked into India under various pretexts, it has been said. The children from Palpa, Rautahat, Mahottari and Arghakhanchi districts were rescued in a span of one to six months.

According to Nabin Joshi, director of the KIN, India, of the rescued children, three were reunited with their families in the presence of undersecretary of the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizen Mina Paudel, and the district police office, Rupandehi, and one has been kept in the Centre for Children at Risk. Likewise, three others have been kept in a shelter home in Rupandehi.

The KIN, India rescued over 500 Nepali children from various places of India from 2018 till date, he said, adding, "We work with assistances from the Indian police."

Source: National News Agency Nepal