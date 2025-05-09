Seven Sherpas Reach Atop Sagarmatha, Marking Successful Ascent



Kathmandu: Seven Sherpas reached atop Sagarmatha, the world’s highest peak, on Friday. They scaled the highest peak successfully at 5:00 pm Friday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Director at Tourism Department, Leeladhar Awasthi, confirmed the successful ascent. The Sherpa climbers under the 8K Expedition had earlier accomplished rope fixing, which is a crucial step in preparing for the climb.





The expedition was led by Ashok Lama and included members Chhiring Pemba Sherpa, Pem Nurbu Sherpa, Tashi Sherpa, Karma Gyaljen Sherpa, Tashi Gyaljen Sherpa, and Pastenji Sherpa. “The climb for this season had begun officially after completing the rope fixing,” Awasthi said. He mentioned that other climbers would gradually head to the peak, taking weather conditions into account.





It is a favourable season for mountain climbing, and this successful ascent by the Sherpas marks an important milestone as the climbing season progresses.

