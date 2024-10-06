Severe floods in southeastern region cause losses of Tk 14,421 crore: CPD



The recent devastating floods in the southeastern region have caused a loss of property worth Tk 14,421 crore, according to a report by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the CPD presented the findings at press conference held at the CPD office in Dhanmondi on Sunday.

She also spoke on the damages and rehabilitation process in the southeastern region including Comilla, Feni, Noakhali and Laxmipur districts.

“The recent severe floods in the southeastern region caused a loss of Tk 14421 crore, which is 26 percent of the GDP. Agriculture and forest sectors suffered the most which is equivalent to Tk 5169 crore,” said Fahmida.

Mentioning that there was a loss of Tk 4,653 crore in the infrastructure sector, and damages to houses caused loss of Tk 2,407 crore, Fahmida also said that Noakhali district suffered the highest losses with 4191 crores, followed by Comilla district with losses o

f Tk 3390 crore.

Source:United News of Bangladesh