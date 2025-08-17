Shah Receives Subodh Memorial Journalism Award



Birgunj: Journalist Kranti Shah of Birgunj was honoured with the Subodh Memorial Journalism Award. Shah, a photojournalist with Annapurna Post Daily, received the award established by Prateek Publications Group in memory of photojournalist Subodh Singh of Birgunj. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 51,000.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Mayor of Birgunj Metropolitan City Rajesh Man Singh presented the award to Shah at a programme organised on the 39th anniversary of Prateek Daily. In addition to Shah, Pramod Yadav was honoured with the best correspondent title, receiving Rs 15,000 and a certificate. Om Prakash Khanal, President of the Federation of Nepali Journalists of the Parsa chapter, was recognised as the best columnist with Rs 10,000 and a certificate.





Youth journalist Surya Narayan BK received the Late Chiranjivi Koirala Memorial Journalism Award, which carries a prize of Rs 15,000. During the event, Mayor Singh emphasized the importance of collaborating for the development of disciplined journalism, while Chief District Officer of Parsa, Ganesh Aryal, remarked on the role of journalism in reflecting society. Jagadish Sharma, Chief Editor of Prateek Daily, highlighted the necessity of professional journalism.

