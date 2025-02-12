Shaheed Zahid Memorial Cricket Begins in PUST



Pabna: Inter-Department Cricket Tournament has begun at Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) in memory of Shaheed Zahidul Islam who embraced martyrdom in the July-August mass uprising. PUST Vice-Chancellor professor Dr. S M Abdul-Awal inaugurated the tournament, with Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Md. Nazrul Islam and Treasurer Professor Md. Shamim Ahsan present.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, twenty-one teams from 21 departments of the university are participating in the tournament, with the final match scheduled for February 22. The Department of Economics and the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management competed in the opening match.





It can be mentionable that Zahidul Islam, a student of Pabna Polytechnic Institute, embraced martyrdom in the anti-discrimination student movement on August 4 last year.

