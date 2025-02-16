Shaheen Anam Gets Britain’s Honorary MBE



Dhaka: Bangladeshi Human Rights Defender and Executive Director of Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), Shaheen Anam, has been awarded an honorary MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) by the United Kingdom.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the honorary awards, given to individuals throughout the world every year, recognize those who have made an outstanding contribution to the UK’s work overseas, stated a press release issued by the British High Commission today.





The UK has partnered with MJF for over 20 years to promote social justice, inclusion, and gender equality in Bangladesh. “Shaheen receives this award for her service in the promotion of these shared objectives in Bangladesh,” read the release.

