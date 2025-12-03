Shalagram Museum Draws Large Numbers of Spiritual Tourists



Kundule: The Shalagram Museum, situated in Baglung Municipality-4, has recently experienced a surge in both domestic and international visitors.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the museum’s unique display of over one hundred thousand Shalagram stones within a 100-meter man-made tunnel has been a significant draw for tourists. These sacred ammonite stones, considered a representation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu, have piqued the interest of visitors, especially those traveling to Mustang.





Currently, the museum attracts an average of 300 tourists daily, with numbers soaring to over a thousand on public holidays, as stated by Rishi Swami Prapannacharya, the museum’s patron. Prapannacharya noted that in the past four months alone, the museum welcomed more than 25,000 visitors, with nearly 200,000 tourists visiting the previous year. Since its opening five years ago, the museum, designed in the shape of a trident and featuring various religious sites and maps, has become a key attraction.





The Shalagram stones, some weighing up to 300 kilograms, are a significant religious symbol, and their preservation in the museum has increased the interest of both Indian and Nepalese tourists. Rishi Prapannacharya mentioned that initially, the museum saw fewer visitors, but the numbers have been steadily increasing.





Alina Khanal, a visitor from West Nawalparasi, expressed her admiration for the museum’s religious significance during a visit after her trip to Muktinath. She was surprised and pleased to see such a vast collection of Shalagrams, emphasizing the importance of their preservation. Similarly, Tikaram Pathak from Chitwan visited the museum with his family, drawn by the map depicting the journey from Damodarkunda to Trivenidham.





The museum area also features several religious structures, including the Shreerang Venkatesh Muktinarayan Temple, adding to the museum’s appeal. The Shalagram stones, found in the Kali Gandaki River, are revered for their sacred significance and connection to holy sites like Muktinath.

