Shaligram Festival Inaugurated at Ruru Kshetra Dham



Ruru: Shaligram Festival has been organized for the first time in Ruru Kshetra Dham, the confluence of Palpa and Gulmi. A two-day Shaligram Festival began at the Ridi Rishikeshav Temple in Ruru from today with the aim of promoting Shaligram or precious stones found in Kaligandaki.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the festival has been organized jointly by Tansen Municipality of Palpa, Ruru Kshetra Rural Municipality of Gulmi, Kaligandaki Rural Municipality of Syangja, Tourism Division Office of Rupandehi, and Rishikesh Temple Management Committee. The festival includes religious, cultural, and tourism-oriented programs, information about the importance of Shaligram, worship, sale and distribution of 1,08 Shaligrams, a Ratha Yatra of Rishikesh, and bhajan kirtan, including evening aarti at Kaligandaki, said Chair of the Rishikesh Temple Management Committee, Parshuram Bhattarai.





There is a legend that King Manimukunda Sen of the 16th century found an idol of Lord Rishikesh while bathing in the Kaligandaki and installed it there. Devotees come to bathe in the Kaligandaki and visit various temples including Rishikesh and Gayatri Mata temples.

