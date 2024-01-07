Sheikh Hasina wins Gopalganj-3 for 8th time

GOPALGANJ, Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been elected unofficially in Gopalganj-3 constituency for the eighth time. Returning Officer and Gopalganj deputy commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam announced the results at 8.30pm tonight. Sheikh Hasina bagged 2,49,962 votes while her closest contestant Bangladesh Supreme Party candidate M Nizamuddin Laskar got only 469 votes. Gopalganj-3 constituency encompasses Tungipara and Kotalipara upazila with 2,90,300 votes. Since morning, there were long queues of voters at polling stations to exercise their voting rights from the parliamentary seat in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls in a festive manner. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected from this constituency in 1954 election as a Juktofront candidate. Since 1986, Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has been elected from this constituency for the eighth time, including this year.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha